Rupee Gains 23 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday strengthened by 23 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.63
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday strengthened by 23 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.63.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.7 and Rs281.45, respectively.
The price of the Euro remained unchanged to close at Rs302.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of 02 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.80 compared to the last closing of Rs353.78.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisa each to close at Rs75.81 and Rs74.23.
Recent Stories
DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased
COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..
CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points
Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia
SC orders NBP to pay pension amount to its 11500 retired employees
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan needs ‘Economic Long March’ to achieve development, prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal45 minutes ago
-
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens2 minutes ago
-
FCCI may attend Annual Investment Meeting-2024 in UAE46 minutes ago
-
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets2 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.08 pct higher55 minutes ago
-
Shenzhen reports robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb55 minutes ago
-
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome, Commerce Minister Pledge to boost Pakistan-US trade ties1 hour ago
-
CPEC pivotal for development in Balochistan: PCJCCI2 hours ago
-
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains2 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points2 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.500 to Rs.227,800 per tola2 hours ago