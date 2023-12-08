Open Menu

Rupee Gains 24 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 05:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 24 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.87 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.11.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.5 and Rs285.8 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 27 paisa to close at Rs305.

99 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.96; whereas a decrease of 79 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.67 compared to the last closing of Rs357.46.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisa and 07 paisa to closed at 77.30 and Rs75.68 respectively.

