Rupee Gains 24 Paisa Against US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Friday was strengthened by 24 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.96 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.20

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 289.5 and Rs 292.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 45 paisa to close at Rs 313.98 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.53, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.01, whereas no change was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 364.53.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisa each to close at Rs 78.12 and Rs 76.48 respectively.

