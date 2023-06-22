Open Menu

Rupee Gains 24 Paisas Against US Dollar In Interbank

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 24 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.97 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.21

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 288.5 and Rs 291 respectively.

The price of the Euro went down by 5 paisas to close at Rs 313.63 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remain unchanged to close at Rs 2.02, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 365.13 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 367.20.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal depreciated by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 78.13 and Rs 76.50 respectively.

