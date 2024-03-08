Open Menu

Rupee Gains 25 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 05:56 PM

The Rupee on Friday gained 25 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.28

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.2 and Rs 282, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 97 paisa to close at Rs 305.

19 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs188, whereas an increase of Rs 2.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 357.68 compared to the last closing of Rs 355.58.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisa each to close at Rs 75.97 and Rs 74.39 respectively.

