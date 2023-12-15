Rupee gains 26 paisa against Dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed the 4th consecutive recovery session as it gained 26 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.25 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.51.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.4 and Rs286.2 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.90 to close at Rs311.38 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.99; whereas an increase of Rs3.60 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.55 compared to the last closing of Rs357.95.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisa each to close at Rs77.12 and Rs75.50 respectively.