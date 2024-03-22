Rupee Gains 26 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 07:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 26 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.13 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.39.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs280.95, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs3.
15 to close at Rs301.03 against the last-day closing of Rs304.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs5.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.65 compared to the last closing of Rs355.88.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal witnessed a decline of 07 paisa each to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.16 respectively.
