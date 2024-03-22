Open Menu

Rupee Gains 26 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Rupee gains 26 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 26 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.13 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.39

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 26 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.13 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.39.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs280.95, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs3.

15 to close at Rs301.03 against the last-day closing of Rs304.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs5.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.65 compared to the last closing of Rs355.88.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal witnessed a decline of 07 paisa each to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.16 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself

Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself

3 minutes ago
 Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn in ..

Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation

4 minutes ago
 Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prop ..

Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque

10 minutes ago
 A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards indep ..

A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence

10 minutes ago
 Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on de ..

Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary

10 minutes ago
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

13 minutes ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

13 minutes ago
 Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food point ..

Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points

13 minutes ago
 Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not ..

Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi

13 minutes ago
 Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

13 minutes ago
 CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with f ..

CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business