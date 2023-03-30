UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 26 Paisas Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Pakistan rupee got strengthened by 26 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 283.65 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.91

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee got strengthened by 26 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 283.65 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.91.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.8 and Rs 286.6 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 29 paisas which closed at Rs 307.79 against the last day's closing of Rs 307.50, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs 2.14 with a 01 paisa decrease; whereas a surge of 31 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 350.20 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 349.89.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went down by 07 paisas and Saudi Riyal by 04 paisas to close at Rs 77.23 and Rs 75.56 respectively.

