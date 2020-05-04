UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 26 Paisas Against Dollar In Interbank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:42 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 1.44 in the interbank on Monday against US dollar to close at Rs159.91 against the last closing of Rs160.17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 1.44 in the interbank on Monday against US dollar to close at Rs159.91 against the last closing of Rs160.17.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs157 and Rs159, respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 74 paisas to close at Rs174.92 against the last day's trading of Rs174.18.

The Japanese yen declined by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.49 whereas a decrease of 71 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs199.02 as compared to its last closing of Rs199.73.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 04 paisas and 07 paisas to close at Rs42.56 and Rs43.53 respectively.

