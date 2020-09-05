UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 27 Paisas Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:33 AM

Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee increased by 27 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs165.76 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.03.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.65 and Rs 167.15 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 01 paisa and closed at Rs196.31 against the last day's trading of Rs196.32.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.56, whereas a decrease of 48 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 220.39 as compared to its last closing of Rs 220.87. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 07 paisas and 08 paisas to close at Rs 44.19 and Rs 45.12 respectively.

