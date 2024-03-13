Rupee Gains 29 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM
The Rupee on Wednesday gained 29 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.07
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.8 and Rs 281.5, respectively.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.8 and Rs 281.5, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 98 paisa to close at Rs 304.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 305.45, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa to close at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.85 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 356.66 compared to the last closing of Rs 358.51.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 paisa and 07 paisa to close at Rs 75.90 and Rs 74.33 respectively.
