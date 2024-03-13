Open Menu

Rupee Gains 29 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:25 PM

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday gained 29 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.07

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Rupee on Wednesday gained 29 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.07.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.8 and Rs 281.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 98 paisa to close at Rs 304.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 305.45, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa to close at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.85 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 356.66 compared to the last closing of Rs 358.51.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 paisa and 07 paisa to close at Rs 75.90 and Rs 74.33 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

47 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

1 hour ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

32 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

32 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

32 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

32 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

32 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

32 minutes ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 753 more points

PSX stays bearish, loses 753 more points

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business