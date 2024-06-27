Open Menu

Rupee Gains 3 Paisa Against Dollar

Published June 27, 2024

Rupee gains 3 paisa against Dollar

Pakistan Rupee on Thursday gained 3 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.40.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.50 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 0.31 to close at Rs 297.

55 against the last day’s closing of Rs 297.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained constant at Rs 1.73, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 351.67 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.03.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went down by 1 paisa each to close at Rs 75.78 whereas that of Saudi Riyal remained constant at Rs 74.20.

