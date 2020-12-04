Rupee gains 30 paisas against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 30 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs160.16 as compared to the previous day's closing of 160.46

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 30 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs160.16 as compared to the previous day's closing of 160.46.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.4 and Rs161.1 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 81 paisas and closed at Rs194.20 against the last day's trading of Rs 193.39, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 06 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs214.59 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.53. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 43.60 and Rs 42.70 respectively.