Rupee gains 36 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 36 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Friday to close at Rs 167.26 as compared to the last closing of Rs 167.62.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs167.4 and Rs168.2 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by 04 paisas to close at Rs 194.26 against the last day's trading of Rs 194.22.The Japanese gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.57, whereas an increase of 06 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 213.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 44.59 and Rs 45.53 respectively.