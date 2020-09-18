Rupee gains 38 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 38 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 165.83 as compared to the last closing of Rs 166.21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 38 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 165.83 as compared to the last closing of Rs 166.21.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 166 and Rs 166.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 42 paisas and closed at Rs 196.63 against the last day's trading of Rs 196.21.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.58, whereas a decrease of 09 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 215.24 as compared to its last closing of Rs 215.35.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 10 paisas and 11 paisas to close at Rs 44.21 and Rs 45.14 respectively.