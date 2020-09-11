Rupee gains 42 paisas against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 42 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs165.97 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.39.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166.1 and Rs 166.6 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 44 paisas and closed at Rs196.44 against the last day's trading of Rs196.84.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at at Rs1.56, whereas a decrease of Rs3.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 213 as compared to its last closing of Rs216.45.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 12 paisas each to close at Rs 44.2436 and Rs 45.1830 respectively.