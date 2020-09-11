UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains 42 Paisas Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:24 PM

Rupee gains 42 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 42 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs165.97 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.39

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 42 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs165.97 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.39.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166.1 and Rs 166.6 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 44 paisas and closed at Rs196.44 against the last day's trading of Rs196.84.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at at Rs1.56, whereas a decrease of Rs3.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 213 as compared to its last closing of Rs216.45.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 12 paisas each to close at Rs 44.2436 and Rs 45.1830 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

8 minutes ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

8 minutes ago

FPCCI president appreciates govt support to women ..

8 minutes ago

Israel, Bahrain Agree to Normalize Relations - Joi ..

9 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.