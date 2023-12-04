Rupee gains 44 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed an appreciation of 44 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.52 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.96

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.7 and Rs286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

44 to close at Rs309.05 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.93; whereas a decrease of 33 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.38 as compared to the last closing of Rs360.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 12 and 11 paisa to close at Rs77.47 and Rs75.85 respectively.