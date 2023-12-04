Open Menu

Rupee Gains 44 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Rupee gains 44 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed an appreciation of 44 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.52 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.96

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed an appreciation of 44 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.52 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.7 and Rs286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

44 to close at Rs309.05 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.93; whereas a decrease of 33 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.38 as compared to the last closing of Rs360.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 12 and 11 paisa to close at Rs77.47 and Rs75.85 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Senate body discusses strategy to resolve issues o ..

Senate body discusses strategy to resolve issues of debt payment

13 minutes ago
 Actress Kiran Ashfaq ties knot with PPP leader Ham ..

Actress Kiran Ashfaq ties knot with PPP leader Hamza Ali Chaudhary

38 minutes ago
 International seminar on Advances in Neglected Tro ..

International seminar on Advances in Neglected Tropical Diseases held

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to ..

Imran Khan is once again busy making statements to make the country suffer diplo ..

1 hour ago
 PAS awards gold medal to UVAS Prof Dr Ijaz

PAS awards gold medal to UVAS Prof Dr Ijaz

8 minutes ago
 The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

2 hours ago
Israeli ground forces move into south of Gaza

Israeli ground forces move into south of Gaza

8 minutes ago
 COMSTECH International Workshop on Biosafety concl ..

COMSTECH International Workshop on Biosafety concludes on Monday

8 minutes ago
 In Peru, a small carbon footprint is not a choice

In Peru, a small carbon footprint is not a choice

5 minutes ago
 Freedom and dignity: Millennial Chinese leave Chin ..

Freedom and dignity: Millennial Chinese leave China for Thailand

5 minutes ago
 Gold strikes record on rate cut bets but equities ..

Gold strikes record on rate cut bets but equities struggle

5 minutes ago
 Energy minister participates GRA session at COP 28

Energy minister participates GRA session at COP 28

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business