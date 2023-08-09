Open Menu

Rupee Gains 45 Paisa Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday was strengthened by 45 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.46 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.91

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 293.8 and Rs 296.7 respectively.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 293.8 and Rs 296.7 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 26 paisa to close at Rs 315.75 against the last day's closing of Rs 316.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 2, whereas a decrease of 05 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 367.09 as compared to last closing of Rs 367.14.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 12 paisa each to close at Rs 78.26 andRs 76.62 respectively.

