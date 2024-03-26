Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.07 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.07 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.12.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.5 and Rs281.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 60 paisa to close at Rs301.44 against the last-day closing of Rs300.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of Rs 1.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.75 compared to the last closing of Rs350.59.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.72 and Rs 74.14 respectively.