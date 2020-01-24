Rupee gains 5 paisas against dollar in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 05 paisas and traded at Rs 154.56 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.61, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.6 and Rs 155.3 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 42 paisas and was traded at Rs 171.77 against the last day's closing of Rs 171.35.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.41 whereas an increase of 24 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 203.20 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 202.96.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham that of Saudi Riyal also decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 42.08 and Rs 41.20 respectively.