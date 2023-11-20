Open Menu

Rupee Gains 53 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 53 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.96 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 286.49

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 286.2 and Rs 289 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.12 to close at Rs 312.

36 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.92; whereas an increase of Rs 2.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.01 as compared to the last closing of Rs 354.79.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 15 paisa each to close at Rs 77.85 and Rs 76.24 respectively.

