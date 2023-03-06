UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 55 Paisas Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Rupee gains 55 paisas against dollar

The Pakistan rupee recovered 55 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 277.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 278.46

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee recovered 55 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 277.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 278.46.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 276.2 and Rs 279 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 16 paisa and closed at Rs 295.

53 against the last day's closing of Rs 295.37, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.04, whereas an increase of 62 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 334.34 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 333.72.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 15 paisa each to close at Rs 75.66 and Rs 74.05 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

National Marine Dredging Group and Abu Dhabi Chamber sign MoU

33 minutes ago
 EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Ami ..

EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting in Nagorno-K ..

13 minutes ago
 'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

'Safai Nisf Eman' drive begins

13 minutes ago
 Technical training of youth helps reducing unemplo ..

Technical training of youth helps reducing unemployment: Chairman STEVTA

13 minutes ago
 DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

45 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.