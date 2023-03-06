Rupee gains 55 paisas against dollar

The Pakistan rupee recovered 55 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 277.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 278.46

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee recovered 55 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 277.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 278.46.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 276.2 and Rs 279 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 16 paisa and closed at Rs 295.

53 against the last day's closing of Rs 295.37, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.04, whereas an increase of 62 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 334.34 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 333.72.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 15 paisa each to close at Rs 75.66 and Rs 74.05 respectively.