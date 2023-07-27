Open Menu

Rupee Gains 58 Paisa Against US Dollar

July 27, 2023

Rupee gains 58 paisa against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 58 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.45 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.03

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ): Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 58 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.45 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.03.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 289 and Rs 292 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 0.94 to close at Rs 318.

70 against the last day's closing of Rs 317.76, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.04, whereas an increase of Rs 1.43 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 371.81 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 370.38.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 16 paisa each to close at Rs 77.98 and Rs 76.36 respectively.

