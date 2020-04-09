Rupee gains 58 paisas in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 58 paisas in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs 167.18 against Rs 167.76 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 164 and Rs 166.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 65 paisas and traded at Rs 181.70 against the last closing of Rs 181.05 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.54 whereas an increase of 94 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 207.37 as compared to its last closing of Rs 206.43.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Durham decreased by 19 paisas and 16 paisas to close at Rs 44.43 and Rs 45.51 respectively.