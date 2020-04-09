UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains 58 Paisas In Interbank

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:48 PM

Rupee gains 58 paisas in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 58 paisas in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs 167.18 against Rs 167.76 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed an increase of 58 paisas in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs 167.18 against Rs 167.76 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 164 and Rs 166.5 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 65 paisas and traded at Rs 181.70 against the last closing of Rs 181.05 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.54 whereas an increase of 94 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 207.37 as compared to its last closing of Rs 206.43.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Durham decreased by 19 paisas and 16 paisas to close at Rs 44.43 and Rs 45.51 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Durham Price Euro Market Arab

Recent Stories

Artist urges all to face pandemic manfully

4 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: Australia raids cruise ship; Ta ..

4 minutes ago

Private Schools Association welcomes govt's decisi ..

4 minutes ago

JS Bank, clients deploy Rs 110 m fund for COVID-19 ..

7 minutes ago

Traffic police SI killed in toad accident in Sialk ..

4 minutes ago

PTA extending support to BISP without any financia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.