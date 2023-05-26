Rupee gains 59 paisas against Dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee gained 59 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs285.15 against the previous day's closing of Rs285.74.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs308 and Rs311, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 53 paisas to close at Rs306.

11 against the last day's closing of Rs306.64; according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs2.04, whereas a decrease of Rs1.59 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.07 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs353.66.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 16 paisas and 11 paisas to close at Rs77.65 and Rs76.03; respectively.