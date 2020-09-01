Rupee gains 61 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee witnessed a sharp recovery of 61 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs165.62 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee witnessed a sharp recovery of 61 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs165.62 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.23.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.25 and Rs 167 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 61 paisas and closed at Rs198.26 against the last day's trading of Rs197.65.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of 99 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 222.23 as compared to its last closing of Rs 221.24.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also decreased by 16 paisas each to close at Rs 44.16 and Rs 45.09 respectively.