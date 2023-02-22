Rupee gains 62 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee appreciated by 62 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 261.89, against the previous day's closing of Rs 262.51

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee appreciated by 62 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 261.89, against the previous day's closing of Rs 262.51.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 267.3 and Rs 270 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.05 and closed at Rs 279.05 against the last day's closing of Rs 280.10.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.94, whereas an increase of Rs 1.53 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 316.97 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 315.44.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 17 paisas each to close at Rs 71.30 and Rs 69.81 respectively.