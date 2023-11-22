Open Menu

Rupee Gains 66 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Rupee gains 66 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 66 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.12 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.78

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 66 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.12 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.78.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.65 and Rs 286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

96 to close at Rs 311.32 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.91; whereas a decrease of 85 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.31 as compared to the last closing of Rs 358.16.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 18 paisa each to close at Rs 77.63 and Rs 76.01 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses ..

Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses 58,000 points

11 minutes ago
 Karachi police get one-day physical remand of DSP ..

Karachi police get one-day physical remand of DSP Umair Tariq Bajari in dacoity ..

22 minutes ago
 Minister for Human Rights calls on KP Governor

Minister for Human Rights calls on KP Governor

3 minutes ago
 KP CM directs completion of PEDO's hydel power pro ..

KP CM directs completion of PEDO's hydel power projects on time

7 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

8 minutes ago
 President approves conferment of Nishan-e-Pakistan ..

President approves conferment of Nishan-e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

8 minutes ago
Seminars held at IUB to raise awareness about drug ..

Seminars held at IUB to raise awareness about drug abuse

8 minutes ago
 UN welcomes Israel-Hamas deal as 'important step'

UN welcomes Israel-Hamas deal as 'important step'

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone markets climb on Fed outlook; London flat ..

Eurozone markets climb on Fed outlook; London flat before budget

20 minutes ago
 Panelists deliberate on country’s taxation, publ ..

Panelists deliberate on country’s taxation, public debt management policies

20 minutes ago
 West Bank Palestinian veterans shocked at Gaza vio ..

West Bank Palestinian veterans shocked at Gaza violence

20 minutes ago
 KPK transition from traditional pensions to a fut ..

KPK transition from traditional pensions to a futuristic VPS for civil servants ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business