Rupee gains 66 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 66 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.12 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 285.78.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.65 and Rs 286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

96 to close at Rs 311.32 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.91; whereas a decrease of 85 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.31 as compared to the last closing of Rs 358.16.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 18 paisa each to close at Rs 77.63 and Rs 76.01 respectively.