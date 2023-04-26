UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 7 Paisas Against Dollar

Pakistani rupee gained 07 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday as it closed at Rs 283.39 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.46

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 287.3 and Rs 289.7, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.64 to close at Rs 312.

24 against the last day's closing of Rs 310.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen surged by 02 paisas and stood at Rs 2.12; whereas an increase of 67 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.90 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 352.23.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 02 paisas and 04 paisas; closing at Rs77.16 and Rs 75.54, respectively.

