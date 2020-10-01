Rupee gains 70 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by70 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 165.00 against the previous day's closing of 165.70

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by70 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 165.00 against the previous day's closing of 165.70.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 165.1 and Rs 165.8 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 78 paisas and closed at Rs 193.55 against the last day's trading of Rs 194.33.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.56, whereas a decrease of 77 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 211.90 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.67.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 18 paisas each to close at Rs 44.92 and Rs 43.99 respectively.