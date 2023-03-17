UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 71 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Rupee gains 71 paisa against dollar

The Pakistan rupee recovered 71 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 281.71 against the previous day's closing of Rs 282.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee recovered 71 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 281.71 against the previous day's closing of Rs 282.42.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 282.7 and Rs 285.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 13 paisa and closed at Rs 300.

25 against the last day's closing of Rs 300.12, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs2.11, whereas a surge of 34 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 342.15 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 341.81.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 19 paisa each to close at Rs 76.70 and at Rs 74.99 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen ..

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen patent numbers, IEA-EPO repor ..

20 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthqua ..

Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthquake victims

20 minutes ago
 10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing impor ..

10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing importance of efficiency in shaping ..

20 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic coo ..

RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic cooperation

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous rac ..

Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous racing league

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significa ..

Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significant growth in bilateral trade a ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.