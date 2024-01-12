Open Menu

Rupee Gains 76 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 05:37 PM

The Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed an appreciation of 76 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.11

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280 and Rs282 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 79 paisa to close at Rs307.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.93, whereas a decrease of 58 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.18 compared to the last closing of Rs358.76.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 20 paisa each to close at Rs76.33 and Rs74.75 respectively.

