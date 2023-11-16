Open Menu

Rupee Gains 77 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 05:17 PM

Rupee gains 77 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 77 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 287.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 288.14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 77 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 287.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 288.14.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 287.2 and Rs 290 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.55 to close at Rs 311.

60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen depreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.89; whereas a decrease of Rs 3.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.90 as compared to the last closing of Rs 359.16.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 21 and 20 paisa to close at Rs78.24 and Rs 76.62 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sec ..

Spectre of war paralyses Lebanon's hospitality sector

5 minutes ago
 Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

47 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

3 minutes ago
 NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

NCRC, IRC commemorate Universal Children’s Day

3 minutes ago
 Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A35 ..

Emirates airline announces order for 15 Airbus A350-900s

3 minutes ago
UN rights chief urges international probe into Isr ..

UN rights chief urges international probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

1 minute ago
 UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyi ..

UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Kyiv visit

1 minute ago
 Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 OIC calls Israeli aggression against Palestinians ..

OIC calls Israeli aggression against Palestinians ‘war crimes', asks world to ..

1 minute ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business