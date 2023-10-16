Open Menu

Rupee Gains 79 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed the 28th consecutive recovery session as it gained 79 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 276.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.62.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 276 and Rs 278 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.47 to close at Rs 291.61 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 337.03 as compared to the last closing of Rs 339.19.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 22 and 21 paisa to close at Rs 75.36 and Rs 73.80 respectively.

