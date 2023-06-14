Rupee gains 79 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday strengthen by 79 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.18 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.97.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 292 and Rs 295 respectively.

The price of the Euro went down by Rs1.

03 to close at Rs 310.15 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 2.05, whereas an increase of Rs 0.89 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 362.72 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 361.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal depreciated by 21 paisas each to close at Rs 78.19 and Rs 76.57 respectively.