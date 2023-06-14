UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 79 Paisas Against US Dollar In Interbank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Rupee gains 79 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday strengthen by 79 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.18 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.97

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday strengthen by 79 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.18 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.97.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 292 and Rs 295 respectively.

The price of the Euro went down by Rs1.

03 to close at Rs 310.15 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 2.05, whereas an increase of Rs 0.89 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 362.72 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 361.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal depreciated by 21 paisas each to close at Rs 78.19 and Rs 76.57 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Shan Masood’s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Y ..

Shan Masood’s unbeaten 95 clinches victory for Yorkshire

7 minutes ago
 UAE, Bahrain foster exchange of knowledge, experti ..

UAE, Bahrain foster exchange of knowledge, expertise in sustainable development

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

42 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

42 minutes ago
 DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformati ..

DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

42 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.