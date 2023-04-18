UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 80 Paisas Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Pakistan rupee gained 80 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 283.90 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.70

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 287 and Rs 289.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

94 to close at Rs 311.15 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen declined by 01 paisas and stood at Rs 2.11; whereas a drop of Rs 1.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.49 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs353.72.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal dipped by 21 paisas each to close at Rs 77.31 and Rs 75.69, respectively.

More Stories From Business

