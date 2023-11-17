Rupee gains 88 paisa against Dollar

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 88 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 286.49 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.37.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 287.3 and Rs 290.2 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

36 to close at Rs 310.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.90; whereas a decrease of Rs 1.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.79 as compared to the last closing of Rs 355.90.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 24 and 23 paisa to close at Rs78 and Rs 76.39 respectively.

