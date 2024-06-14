Open Menu

Rupee Gains 9 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Rupee gains 9 paisa against Dollar

Pakistan Rupee on Friday gained 9 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.59

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Friday gained 9 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.59.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 3.

06 to close at Rs 298.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa and closed at Rs 1.76, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.71 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.55 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 356.26.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 and 3 paisa to close at Rs 75.82 and Rs 74.23.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

23 minutes ago
 BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response p ..

BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

8 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in ..

Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

8 minutes ago
 HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career deve ..

HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

8 minutes ago
 Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes d ..

Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets

8 minutes ago
 Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouc ..

Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches

8 minutes ago
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar ..

To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..

8 minutes ago
 People advised to adopt health safety measures dur ..

People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit

21 minutes ago
 PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj ..

Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign inv ..

Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sector ..

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting I ..

Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business