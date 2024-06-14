Rupee Gains 9 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 06:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Friday gained 9 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.50 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.59.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.5 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 3.
06 to close at Rs 298.22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 1 paisa and closed at Rs 1.76, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.71 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.55 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 356.26.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 and 3 paisa to close at Rs 75.82 and Rs 74.23.
