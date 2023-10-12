Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed the 26th consecutive recovery session as it gained 93 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.51

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed the 26th consecutive recovery session as it gained 93 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.51.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs276 and Rs278.75 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 38 paisa to close at Rs 295.93 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of 53 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs342.62 as compared to the last closing of Rs343.15.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 25 and 26 paisa to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.26 respectively.