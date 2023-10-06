Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed the 22nd consecutive recovery session as it gained 94 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.62.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280 and Rs 282.75 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 10 paisa to close at Rs 298.03 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 57 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs344.73 as compared to the last closing of Rs344.16.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 25 paisa each to close at Rs76.96 and Rs 75.37 respectively.

