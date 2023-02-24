UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 94 Paisas Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Rupee gains 94 paisas against dollar

The Pakistan rupee appreciated by 94 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 259.99 against the previous day's closing of Rs 260.93

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 266.6 and Rs 269.3 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.

74 and closed at Rs 275.26 against the last day's closing of Rs 277.00, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.92, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 312.56 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 314.70.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 26 paisas each to close at Rs 70.78 and Rs 69.29 respectively.

