Rupee Gains 96 Paisa Against Dollar

Published October 13, 2023

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed the 27th consecutive recovery session as it gained 96 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.58

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs275.9 and Rs278 respectively.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs275.9 and Rs278 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.85 to close at Rs 293.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs 295.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs339.19 as compared to the last closing of Rs342.62.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 26 and 25 paisa to close at Rs75.58 and Rs74.01 respectively.

