UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 96 Paisas Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Rupee gains 96 paisas against dollar

The Pakistan rupee appreciated by 96 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 260.93 against the previous day's closing of Rs 261.89

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee appreciated by 96 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 260.93 against the previous day's closing of Rs 261.89.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 266.8 and Rs 269.5 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.

05 and closed at Rs 277 against the last day's closing of Rs 279.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.93, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.27 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 314.70 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 316.97.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 26 paisas each to close at Rs 71.04 and Rs 69.55 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Sending EU, NATO Tro ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Says Sending EU, NATO Troops to Ukraine Out of Question

9 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan's Uranium Miner to Export Uranium Oxide ..

Uzbekistan's Uranium Miner to Export Uranium Oxide to India

9 minutes ago
 French Culture Minister Arrives in Kiev on Her Fir ..

French Culture Minister Arrives in Kiev on Her First Ever Visit to Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 Grady to make Wales debut as Gatland rings changes ..

Grady to make Wales debut as Gatland rings changes for England match

9 minutes ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Says ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Says Sending EU, NATO Troops to Uk ..

22 minutes ago
 French Official Voices Concern About Russia Streng ..

French Official Voices Concern About Russia Strengthening Ties With Africa - Rep ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.