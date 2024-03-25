Open Menu

Rupee Gains One Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Rupee gains one against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.13.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs281, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 19 paisa to close at Rs300.84 against the last-day closing of Rs301.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 06 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.59 compared to the last closing of Rs350.65.

The Emirates Dirham remained constant to close at Rs75.73 and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa each to close at Rs74.15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas pr ..

PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices

18 minutes ago
 HEDP steering committee reviews progress on invest ..

HEDP steering committee reviews progress on investment in HEIs

55 seconds ago
 Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

2 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

2 hours ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

3 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

3 hours ago
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

4 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

4 hours ago
 Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

4 hours ago
 Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms

Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms

58 seconds ago
 Former MD NESPAK conferred Civil Award

Former MD NESPAK conferred Civil Award

1 minute ago
 Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms

Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business