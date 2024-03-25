Rupee Gains One Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.13
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs281, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 19 paisa to close at Rs300.84 against the last-day closing of Rs301.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 06 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.59 compared to the last closing of Rs350.65.
The Emirates Dirham remained constant to close at Rs75.73 and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa each to close at Rs74.15.
