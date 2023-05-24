Rupee gains one paisa against Dollar

Pakistani rupee gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 287.13 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 287.13 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.14.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs306 and Rs308, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 72 paisas to close at Rs 309.

51 against the last day's closing of Rs 310.23, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 2.07, whereas an increase of 71 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.77 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 356.06.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham witnessed no change to close at Rs 78.19 whereas the Saudi Riyal went down by 01 paisas to close at Rs.76.56.