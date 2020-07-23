UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains One Paisa Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:15 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee increased by one paisa against US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs167.62 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.63

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee increased by one paisa against US dollar in the interbank on Thursday to close at Rs167.62 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.63.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs167.5 and Rs168.5 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by Rs 1.20 to close at Rs194.22 against the last day's trading of Rs 193.06.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.56, whereas a increase of 90 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 213 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.10.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 44.69 and Rs 45.63 respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

