Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar gained Rs 0.04 and traded at Rs 155.35 in the interbank on Monday against the last closing at Rs155.39, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.69 and was traded at Rs 171.88 against the last closing of Rs 171.19.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.43 whereas the increase of Rs 1.20 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.29 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.09.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham depreciated by Rs 0.01 and was trade at Rs 42.29 against Rs 42.30 where as the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal also declined by Rs 0.01 and trade at Rs 41.42 compared to Rs 41.43.