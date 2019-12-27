UrduPoint.com
Rupee gains Rs 0.04 against dollar, closes at Rs 155.03

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Friday gained Rs 0.04 as value of rupee went up to Rs 155.03 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs 155.07, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Friday gained Rs 0.04 as value of rupee went up to Rs 155.03 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs 155.07, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.9 and Rs 155.5 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.44 and was traded at Rs 172.59 against the last closing of Rs 171.03.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained flat at Rs 1.41 whereas increase of Rs 1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.51 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.36.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham depreciated by Rs 0.01 to close at Rs 42.20 whereas that of Saudi Riyal also decreased by Rs 0.01 and closed at Rs 41.31.

