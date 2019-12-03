Rupee gains Rs 0.10 against dollar, closes at Rs 155.18

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Tuesday strengthened by Rs 0.10 as value of the rupee fell to Rs 155.18 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs 155.28, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Tuesday strengthened by Rs 0.10 as value of the rupee fell to Rs 155.18 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs 155.28, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 155.1 and Rs 155.6 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

94 and was traded at Rs 171.94 against the last closing of Rs 171.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen increased by Rs 0.01 to close at Rs 1.42 whereas increase of Rs 0.99 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded atRs 201.34 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.35.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham declined to Rs 42.24 posting a decrease of Rs 0.03 whereas that of Saudi Riyal also decreased by Rs 0.03 and closed at Rs 41.38 against the last day's closing of Rs 41.41.