Rupee Gains Rs 1.02 Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed 12th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.02 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 293.88 against the previous day's closing of Rs 294.90

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 293.6 and Rs 296.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 99 paisa to close at Rs 314.29 against the last day's closing of Rs 315.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 1 paisa to close at Rs 1.98, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.92 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 363.40 as compared to the last closing of Rs 365.32.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 28 paisa each to close at Rs 80.01 andRs 78.34 respectively.

